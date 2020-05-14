Vox Cinemas launches drive-in theatre at Mall of Emirates

The drive-in cinema is making a comeback at Mall Of The Emirates as the property and VOX Cinemas take the movie-going experience outdoors.

With social distancing measures keeping traditional theatres closed for the foreseeable future, a large screen has been assembled in the shopping centre’s upper parking lot (level 3 near Ski Dubai) in front of which patrons will be able to take position, switch off their engines and settle in for some silver screen action all while observing sensible practices to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The capacity of the cinema is limited to 75 cars, with a maximum of two people allowed in each vehicle. Staff will also ensure customers maintain social distancing guidelines.

In line with government regulations, individuals above the age of 60 and children between 3 and 12 years of age are not permitted to access the mall and the drive-in cinema.