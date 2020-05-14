Del Monte forays into health and wellness space

Food brand Del Monte has forayed into the health and wellness space with the launch of cholesterol-reducing fruit juice.

Del Monte also announced the launch of Del Monte’s ACE, a 100 percent mixed fruit juice fortified with Vitamins A, C, E and rich in anti-oxidants that help in boosting immunity.

“Del Monte’s Heart Smart — a 100 percent mixed fruit juice with Reducol, is a natural plant-based ingredient that is clinically proven to reduce cholesterol in 8 weeks,” the company said in a statement.

The juices will be available online on Amazon exclusively, and subsequently, they will be available across all leading supermarkets on e-commerce portals across top cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Both the products have a shelf life of 12 months, it said.

“We have always given the highest priority to quality and healthy options while bringing new products to the market. We hope to create new benchmarks in this segment as our beveragewith Reducol will be India’s first juice that helps lower cholesterol. We are focused on helping consumers improve their health through our products,” said Yogesh Bellani, CEO FieldFresh Foods Pvt. Ltd, that manages the Del Monte brand in India.