Grocery shopping platform StoreSe launches in Delhi NCR

StoreSe.in, a new grocery delivery platform, has announced the launch of its services in the Delhi NCR region starting this week. Consumers across the region can now order essentials and groceries from trusted brands through StoreSe and get it delivered to their houses.

Partnering with offline retail brands such as Vishal MegaMart, Modern Bazaar, Metro Cash & Carry, MORE & others, StoreSe assures guaranteed delivery within 24 hours along with best prices and widest range of products to order from.

After a successful launch in Bengaluru, StoreSe has seen huge demand from other major cities of which, Delhi NCR is the first region outside Bangalore where StoreSe will enable retailers. The number of orders in Bangalore has seen a 15 percent week-on-week growth in the first month. While the national lockdown restrictions have been eased, visiting stores and public markets is still difficult for many consumers. Ordering groceries and essentials online not only prevents crowding, but also helps vulnerable sections such as the elderly to have their groceries delivered at the doorstep.

To use StoreSe, one can visit StoreSe.in, select their location, choose the items they need from the product catalogue and pay for their order. Once a nearby store receives the order, they are allowed a maximum of 24 hours to keep the entire order ready. The payment by customers is made online. By deeply integrating with the UltraPOS platform, StoreSe ensures high fulfillment rates, helping maintain high customer satisfaction at all times. StoreSe has partnered with cab drivers via leading cab aggregators to ensure smooth and quick deliveries.

StoreSe has an extensive product catalogue of more than 5000 items featuring groceries, fruits & vegetables, snacks, personal care, dairy, beverages and other household essentials. The platform is also partnering with independent brands to bring them online. For some of the established offline retailers, the lockdown has encouraged them to go online for the first time ever. StoreSe is able to deliver 95 percent of what consumers order due to the underlying UltraPOS technology through which it is able to map real-time inventory of the stores on its online platform. In the next few weeks, StoreSe will expand into other cities such as Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai and a few tier-2 cities to fulfill the huge demand from the residents of these cities.

StoreSe is working with parliamentarians with innovators for India, an action group formed by parliamentarians in partnership with venture capital funds, public health and policy organisations, and experts to strengthen the fight against Covid-19. The aim of the group is to encourage innovators to solve challenges in areas such as public health, economy, and livelihood. In the Delhi NCR region, AAP is working closely with startups and innovators to offer solutions for citizens to ease the difficulties being faced during the current times.

StoreSe helps retailers to stay functional during the lockdown by not only enabling them to follow government guidelines, but also setting up their online infrastructure and managing payments and inventory. Most retailers have been under massive stress due to the lockdown and have seen a lot of losses due to long closures, reduced operating hours, decrease in sales, expiration of supplies, and workforce reduced to 60-80% since most were migrant workers. However, eCommerce has recently been classified by the government as essential services, making it a lifeline for retailers to continue operating, survive and actually grow.

The StoreSe platform has been built by retail tech startup, Perpule. The company is building solutions for Omni-channel retail which will enable the transformation of the Indian retail industry. The focus of the company is to launch products which enable retailers to provide seamless customer experience, both online and offline. The retail-tech startup was founded in October 2016 by Abhinav Pathak, Saketh BSV and Yogesh Ghaturle.