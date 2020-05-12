Salon Hygiene: Schwarzkopf Professional’s mandate for partner salons

The impact of Coronavirus on the way businesses work after the lockdown will be dramatic, to say the least. The beauty and wellness industry is suffering from tremendous losses with salons and spas being shut; and going forward, it could be worse. It will be mandatory for establishments to adhere to strict safety guidelines because of the nature of working closely with clients.

An easy laidback attitude with little or no regard for safety will change as beauty and wellness centres catapult into action – just to survive. By the time the lockdown is fully revoked small parlours would have succumbed to the situation and fallen by the wayside, some would have downsized to half their number and team strength, however, those who have always made safety a priority will have to pull up their boots as adherence to strict rules and safety guidelines will take on a new meaning. In the days to come, stringent measures will be high on the checklist as clients are going to be wary of visiting social places for a long, long time to come.

Melissa Hughe, Technical Head, Schwarzkopf Professional shares, “Now that the lockdown is about to be relaxed in some zones in India, it is important for me to let you know that we are braced and ready to welcome you. All our salon partners have adopted deep cleaning measures and very high hygiene standards to make sure your and their safety remains intact. In addition, all our salon partners will undergo rigorous and regular checkups on their cleanliness and sanitation as per the government guidelines. We look forward to your support and cooperation and assure you that your safety is our priority.” Melissa has created a checklist for the brand’s salon partners that should be paid heed to.

Three golden rules to follow

– Social distancing: Salons to follow social distancing with clients and team. It is best to keep at least 1m distance between chairs and even among staff.

– Hygiene: The salon must have high standards of hygiene. From a bottle of hand sanitizer kept at the reception, regular cleaning of salon’s floor, use of disinfectants of the seat, and more, nothing less will do.

– Communication: There is a need to talk about the importance of social distancing and maintaining hygiene among the salon staff and with clients.

Phase 1: Before salon re-opening

– Prepare salon environment with a ready checklist covering all aspects of the salon: Begin with re-organizing workstations, backwashes, other areas keeping 1m distance between them. Protection screens and air purifiers can be placed. Ensure that inventory to have more of hygiene products and equipment. All around the establishment regular cleaning scheduling needs to be maintained, closed bins to be placed. Basic mopping of the floor and seats should be done.

– Train the team: The team to work as per as the schedules and in shifts. Only a certain number of people including clients need to be in the salon. For staff there must be a designated area where they can relax when they are free. The staff needs to be trained on and follow Salon Hygiene Code for equipment handling, uniform and clothing. Also, there is a requirement to deal with emergency situations when a client falls sick, staff must be positive and reassuring.

– Prepare customer: Banner statements must be posted on website/Facebook/ Instagram on new procedures and sickness policy. The salon also needs to continuously communicate their hygiene and safety measures on social media and display guidelines at the reception and workstations.

Phase 2: After salon re-opening

– The exterior and interior of the salon: Outside window to have safety protocols mentioned clearly. The entrance to have a hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes and the waiting room should not have any magazine. In case an unwell client who is showing symptoms comes to the salon, do turn him or her away. Also be aware of the risks and take precautions outside of the salon.

– The team: To follow safety and hygiene protocols and wear protective clothing and protection shield HD. They need to be strong on hand hygiene and should wash their hands with liquid soap for 40 seconds before and after each client visit. Uniforms should become mandatory and staff should wear it inside the salon including shoes. It should be washed in water that is at 60 degrees C, and laundry detergent and sanitizer should be used.

– Be aware: Know the difference between detergent, disinfectant and fumigant – detergent removes protein residues and organic matter from equipment, ensure that it is thoroughly rinsed off from all items. Disinfectants should only be used on equipment or surfaces that have first been cleaned with a detergent-based product. Fumigants are gaseous pesticides that control pests that can kill/injure living organisms that they encounter; to be used by professional cleaning and pest control agencies.