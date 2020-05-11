Titan’s jewellery-arm Tanishq to reopen its stores with ‘gold standard’ safety measures

Tanishq, jewellery brand from the house of Tata announced its plans to reopen its 328 stores across the country in a phased-wised manner. The company will continue to strictly comply with all government rules while reopening and running operations at the store. The company plans to reopen first 50 stores by May 10, 2020.

Tanishq has rolled out a ‘Gold Standard’ safety e-book that reiterates company’s commitment to safety and well-being of customers and its employees at the store. It covers all staff and customer touch points, entailing numerous safety measures, including contactless shopping and strict social distancing at all times.

Sharing his views on reopening of stores, Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division at Titan Company Limited says, “Jewellery buying is a moment of joy for a customer and we want to be part of that moment in a safe, hygienic, reassuring yet welcoming manner. The Gold Standard on safety and hygiene has been designed to keep customers and employees safe throughout the time they spend at the store. A lot of detailing has gone into processes, checks and training of our employees. We are reopening our stores in a phased manner because each store has to pass an eligibility test prior to commencing operations. This is to ensure each store is 100 percent prepared to manage the store, staff and customers.”

He further adds, “As we obtain permissions from local authorities, stores are sanitised and a formal safety preparedness assessment is completed. Then stores are opened in a phased manner to ensure zero-defect compliance.”

Tanishq has come up with host of safety measures at different touchpoints – parking, entrance, jewellery counter, waiting lounge, lifts, washrooms, billing counter, Karigar Room etc.

Each staff member at the store has undergone 3 training sessions and are certified to serve the customers, maintain social distancing norms and assist them in contactless shopping.

Tanishq is encouraging digital payment options. In case the customer wants to pay in cash, cash boxes have been arranged. Gloves and masks have been made mandatory. Even credit cards are sanitised.

Steps have been taken right from the entrance – disinfecting car keys, sanitising footwear, providing hand sanitisers, hand gloves, face masks, continuous sanitising of doors, seating area, washrooms and special surface cleaning process for jewellery using ultrasonic and steam cleaning.

The brand has activated online appointment facility, not more than 5 customers will be allowed to enter the store. The store layout has undergone changes to maintain minimum distance at seating area, lounge area, lifts, washroom, Karigar areas and cash counters.

Tanishq has launched new technology initiatives such as video calling feature, live assisted chat on our website and setting up of a remote war room to resolve any customer query in real-time to name a few. The team has been trained to virtually engage with customers and assist them in selecting jewellery.