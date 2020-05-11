COVID-19: PUMA reopens 25 stores

PUMA, one of the leading sportswear brand, has reopened select standalone PUMA stores in high-streets and have also launched e-commerce deliveries in green zones.

“Almost 25 stores that have opened across Kerala, Goa and Bengaluru are seeing a positive response. There has been a sense of cheer among consumers as they are seeing this as a first step towards getting back to normal life,” said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA.

As one of the most important preventive measures, PUMA stores have put in place the required cleaning and hygiene protocols across all stores and facilities. Retail staff have been trained to ensure social distancing norms are followed. Some of these measures include:

– A cap on the maximum number of consumers inside the store at any given point

– Contactless payments and billing

– Hourly sanitization of store fixtures including cash desk, trial rooms, door knobs and hangers

– Contactless temperature screening at the store entrance

– Making masks mandatory

– Sanitizing hands at the entrance and at all touchpoints across the store

– Demarcated areas/ layouts that allow for social distancing within the store