Vinod Cookware focuses on boosting its online presence post COVID-19

Embracing the cultural and behavioural shifts that COVID-19 introduces, Vinod Cookware, one of the largest cookware brands in India, aims to strengthen its existing online presence aggressively. The company aims to use technology to augment people, and develop omnichannel business model that can transition offline activity into digital.

To establish connect with the audience in this time period, Vinod Cookware shall focus on digital adoption. The brand shall converge the operations of their offline and online stores. The company has been working upon strategies to introduce new shopping experiences to consumers in a ‘restricted contact’ society, introducing greater virtualization, into many aspects of the business.

The brand shall be focussing on, improving the visibility of its own e-commerce website too. Matching the new order, Vinod Cookware is also employing AI/ML tools that shall automate communication with customers and establish supply chain resilience. Parallel, Vinod Cookware also aims to automate its vast offline presence, this includes taking advantage of options that limit in-store interactions like BOPIS (buy online, pick-up in store).

With the new normal, the company is already exploring the right trajectory for growth, as India comes out the other side.

Speaking on the plans, Sunil Agarwal, Director, Vinod Cookware says, “COVID-19 has redefined Businesses in India, putting the current focus on ‘online’. This also seems to be the long-term formula in the new world. Thankfully, we at Vinod Cookware have taken digital steps before COVID-19. It’s a matter of accelerating the digital adoption aggressively and wisely. We aim to bring a touch of technology both online – offline”

Vinod Cookware has temporarily shut its Manufacturing units, amid coronavirus fear and government guidelines. The company aims to resume its production, next month and is gearing up the plan for it.