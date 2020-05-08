Future Group’s Central introduces ‘Store At Your Door’ service in green and orange zones

Central, the large format department store chain, has started a new service ‘Store at Your Door by Central.’

Customers who register online for the service can buy from a selection of brands and merchandize brought to their doorstep by the store staff. After registration, the customer is contacted by the store to understand what garments they need (kidswear, comfort wear, menswear etc) and their size. The customer can also select the merchandise over a video chat with the personal shopper. The store associate then curates a customized selection and brings it to the doorstep of the customer.

Talking about the service, Vishnu Prasad, Managing Director of Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited said, “While availing the service, customers can do virtual shopping from Central stores with help of video calling along with a Service Relationship Manager and in-store Stylists for a compelling shopping experience.”

“Understanding customers and servicing their needs is at the core of every initiative that is undertaken by Central. ‘Store At Your Door’ is one such initiative wherein our team is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to our customers doorstep. While in initial stages, acceptance for this service is very positive, we would like to continue this service and introduce more ways to reach out to our customers seamlessly on an ongoing basis,” he added.

The idea behind introducing this service is to restart the business and most importantly, get insights on how the post-lockdown world is going to look like.

“Apart from serving loyal customers, the idea is to develop fresh and valuable insights on how customers buy and behave in the new normal. This will also help shape how we re-open nationwide once the lockdown is progressively lifted,” he stated.

Where It Is Available

Launched on May 6, the service is available in Mysore, Bangalore, Kochi, Trivandrum and Kolkata where delivery of non-essential products are allowed by local authorities. Already more than 2,000 customers have availed of this service at their doorstep.

“We are also taking customised trucks with merchandise to large housing societies after taking their permission,” he said.

Of course, safety and hygiene are paramount. We have trained our staff extensively on the basic procedures which have been recommended by WHO and other industrial bodies. The staff is equipped with PPE and sanitizers for themselves and customers,” he added.

Assortment On Offer

The current lockdown situation has changed the way we work, live and socialize. This has led to an increase in demand for Work From Home apparel and leisurewear along with kids and infant wear. In addition, due to the restriction on movement people are not able to go out and make their usual purchases for occasions like birthdays and anniversaries and also their essentials across men’s, women’s and kidswear.

“1,000-1,500 customers are registering with us per day. The ticket sizes are much higher. Generally, the brand gets a ticket size of Rs 3,500 in-store but the ticket size for this service is Rs 5,000 and above,” he stated.

Re-opening of Stores in Green and Orange Zones

The company is also gearing up to open stores in green and orange zones and cities where local regulations permit. A Central store in Guwahati, along with 7 Brand Factory stores and around 20 standalone stores of brands like aLL, Scullers, Indigo Nation and Converse in Goa, Guwahati and Bengaluru are being opened on May 08.