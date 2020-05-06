LOTS supports kiranas, distributes ‘LOTS of Care Kits’ to ensure safety at shops

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, LOTS Wholesale Solutions, a part of the US$ 65 billion Charoen Pokphand Group and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siam Makro Public Company Limited, committed to serving its members and the community, has adopted necessary safety measures at all its stores ensuring well-being and hygiene for its staff and members.

LOTS is leading the way in helping kirana who have been in the front line in the fight against COVID-19. The company is distributing ‘LOTS of Care Kit’ (COVID-19 safety kits) to its kirana members in the effort to safeguard them against the spread of the virus. Each kit includes masks, sets of disposable gloves, sanitizer bottles, and safely visor helmet. Armed with LOTS of Care Kits, kiranawala can ensure hygiene and safety of their customers as well as their own.

Tanit Chearavanont, Managing Director, LOTS Wholesale Solutions said, “At LOTS Wholesale Solutions, our priority has always been to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees and members first. Through the distribution of the ‘LOTS of Care Kit’, we want to make sure that our members and their end customers stay safe. Our neighbourhood stores are an important part of this fight against the pandemic. At LOTS we stand with our kirana members and LOTS of Care Kit is our way to say thank you to the service they are providing during this grave challenge. Additionally, to help in facilitating that hygiene measures are followed to ensure smooth operations at all stores. For us, customer centricity is pivotal at every step and we aim to continuously serve them better.”

To further support its kirana members LOTS has ensured that all its stores are well stocked with essential articles at the most competitive pricing despite supply chain breakdown. Additionally, several preventive measures are taken to ensure the safety of customers as well as staff members like regular sanitisation of floor and surfaces, temperature checks at entry, enforcing social distancing on its premises, and allowing a limited number of customers to enter the store at a time.

LOTS is encouraging the community to use hygiene products to ensure the safety of its members and their customers.