Post-Opening: B&WSSC guidelines on safety and hygiene norms for salons and spas

Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) has prepared guidelines on health, safety and hygiene norms meant to be strictly followed by the professional workforce engaged in the Beauty and Wellness business in India. They are aimed at minimising the risk of further spread of virus and loss of lives.

The guidelines prepared by B&WSSC acknowledge the necessity and the effectiveness of social distancing and maintenance of a high level of hygiene in order to deliver services in the sector. They have the required medical approvals and the focus is on making sure that health, safety and hygiene plays a crucial role in service delivery in the times to come. Also, they have been provisioned for appropriate and safe usage of infrastructure facilities for servicing clients in a safe and hygienic environment, while ensuring that the health of the service provider is also not compromised.

Safe usage of infrastructure facility

– Personnel cleaning the salon/spa/work area must wear covered shoes/boots, disposable gloves and disposable N-95/ triple layered surgical face mask before any cleaning procedure.

– Premises to be cleaned with soap and water solution prior to disinfection.

– Indoor areas to be mopped with 1 percent Sodium Hypochlorite or Phenolic disinfectants.

– Metallic surfaces such as door handles, security locks, keys etc. to be wiped with 70 percent alcohol solution.

– Outdoor areas to be washed with disinfectants twice a day, i.e., prior opening and post-closing of the premises.

– Disposable glasses and sugar sachets for tea/coffee, and PET water bottles to be given to clients.

All high contact surfaces like table tops, trolleys, chair handles, taps, faucets, pens, diary, files, keyboards, mouse, mouse pad, tea/coffee dispensing machines, bottles, mirrors, fitness equipment and machines, intercom systems, equipment like telephone, printers/ scanners, and other office machines should be wiped after every use daily, with a linen /absorbable cloth soaked in 1% Sodium Hypochlorite.

– Reception area, pantry, clientele service rooms and changing room to be cleaned with Chloroxylenol (4.5-5.5 percent)/ Benzalkonium Chloride or any other disinfectant, twice or thrice a day.

– Vacuum cleaners can be used to remove the dust particles.

– Cleaning personnel to use separate sets of cleaning equipment (mops, nylon scrubber, etc.) for toilets, sinks and water closets.

– Washrooms to be sanitized with phenolic disinfectants post every use.

– All cleaning equipment to be disinfected after use.

– Used masks, gloves and cleaning materials made of cloth (mop and wiping cloth) to be discarded to prevent cross contamination.

– Buckets should be disinfected by dipping in bleach solution or rinsed in hot water and dried in sunlight.

– Premises to be fumigated every day, post the working hours.

– Camphor can be used in the diffusers.

– Used non-disposable linen/gowns to be soaked in bleach solution, washed with detergent and rinsed in hot water, and then to be sun-dried properly.

– Cleaning personnel to segregate recyclable and non-recyclable waste in separate bins.

– Cleaning personnel to wash their hands with soap and water properly for 20 seconds post the completion of each job.

– Dispensers to be refilled with sanitizer regularly.

Preparation of 1 percent Sodium Hypochlorite solution

– Sodium Hypochlorite – liquid bleach 3.5 percent available chlorine: 1 part bleach to 2.5 parts water.

– Sodium Hypochlorite – liquid 5 percent available chlorine: 1 part bleach to 4 parts water.

– NaDCC (Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate) powder 60 percent available chlorine: 17 grams to 1 litre of water.

– NaDCC (1.5 g/ tablet) – tablets 60 percent available chlorine: 11 tablets to 1 litre of water.

– Chloramine – powder 25 percent available chlorine: 80 grams to 1 litre water.

– Bleaching powder – 70 percent available chlorine: 7grams to 1 litre water.

– Any other: As per manufacturer’s instructions.

Industry personnel

– Lean into pre-booking so that social distancing norms can be maintained.

– Incorporate basic health questions to get an assurance for the clients

well-being before giving them an appointment.

– Update confirmed appointments and remind via SMS with a short note on rescheduling if they feel ill or are unwell.

– Ensure the working premises are well ventilated by using air purifiers to reduce dust, dander, smoke, allergens and odour resulting in a healthier, fresher and cleaner environment.

– Maintain an ambient temperature of 24 to 30 degree centigrade with a relative humidity of 40 percent to 70 percent with the support of mechanical ventilation and air conditioning systems.

– Check whether the exhaust fans are running properly to exhaust air for better ventilation.

– Conduct Covid-19 awareness programme for employees.

– Install thermal scanner at the entry gate of the premises.

– Practice social distancing by avoiding handshakes and hugs with

co-workers/clientele.

– Restructure the workplace set-up, by keeping a minimum distance of 2 meters between two clients.

– Display posters/signages promoting washing of hands and respiratory hygiene in the premises.

– Ensure smooth supply of Personal Protective Equipment like tissues, antibacterial soaps, alcohol-based hand cleansers, triple layered surgical face masks, gloves, etc. for employees and clients.

– Place sanitizing hand rub dispensers at prominent places around the workplace and promote regular and thorough washing of hands with soap and water or sanitizer.

– Ensure that all the employees wear disposable N-95/ triple layered surgical face masks throughout the day.

– Display rate list on organization’s website /mobile application/notice boards.

– Avoid keeping magazines/ journals /brochures in the reception area.

– Request clientele not to crowd the reception area and stand in queue for payment/ queries/ feedback by keeping a minimum distance of 1 meter.

– Encourage digital payments.

– Ask the employees to work in shifts.

– Prohibit the consumption of tobacco in the premises.

– Request the employees to break for lunch in shifts to avoid contact and cross contamination.

– Empower staff to stay at home even if they have mild symptoms of Covid-19.

Clientele: Pre-service

– Volunteer for thermal screening.

– Sanitize hands on arrival to lessen the risk of cross infection.

– Wear disposable N-95/ triple layered surgical face masks and disposable gloves prior to the service.

– Abstain from shaking hands and physical closeness as much as possible.

– Avoid bringing along children, especially below 5 years of age, or anybody else for company.

– Take prior appointment for the required service(s).

– Inform at least 12 hours prior, for any cancellation of the appointment(s).

– Check the availability of a therapist while taking appointment(s).

– Visit the premises/ set-up only as per the appointment schedule.

– Do not touch your face, nose, eyes, and mouth as these are vital entryways for the virus.

– Cancel appointment if experiencing fever, breathing difficulties, and cough.

Clientele: During service

– Declare any symptoms, foreign travel history and exposure to high risk segments, if any.

– Ensure the therapist only uses disposable gowns, towels, linen, head bands, aprons, gloves, caps and napkins.

– Ask the therapist to sanitize the hands before the service, and limit contact to the minimum.

– Request the therapist to use a sealed single-use product pack for the service.

– Drink tea/coffee in disposable glasses and use sugar sachets only.

– Discard the disposable gown, face mask, PET bottles, glasses post use properly.

– Wear the face mask while availing services other than face services.

Clientele: Post-service

– Wear a disposable N-95/ triple layered surgical face mask post-service.

– Use digital mode of payment to reduce the chance of contamination.

– Sanitize hands, mobile phones, handbags, wallets, personal belongings, etc., while leaving.

Salon professionals: Skin therapists

– Ensure therapy rooms are cleaned and dis-infected post every service.

– Check whether the ambient room temperature is comfortable to the clientele.

– Wash hands properly with soap and water or clean with sanitizer before and after attending each clientele.

– Use disposable linen, head bands, gowns for clientele and disposable aprons, hair gear, triple layered surgical face mask, and gloves.

– Open the sterilized tools and equipment in front of the clientele just before the usage.

– Maintain basic hygiene, like neatly tied and covered hair, clean nails, etc.

– Sanitize trolley with disinfectants on a regular basis.

– Place disposable sheet on the trolley before placing the products.

– Use single-use packed products with disposable spatula for the services.

– Sterilize tools and equipment like comedone extractor, scissors, pack brush, water bowl, electrical machine’s probes, waxing tools, nail care sets, etc., before and after every use.

– Use hand-held micro-massagers for doing facials while wearing disposable gloves.

– Avoid threading, recommend peel off wax to the clientele.

– Use disposable spatula to apply the peel off wax.

– Apply talcum powder with a piece of cotton on the forehead/upper lips for threading.

– Use disposable spatula for the wax application, and disposable strips for waxing.

– Take out the excess products in wax heater, post use.

– Maintain proper distance between the clientele and oneself.

– Dispose the used products properly in closed bins.

– Take a bath, post all the sessions of that day.

– Wash the uniforms in hot water with detergent and bleach.

Salon professionals: Hair stylists

– Wash hands with soap and water or sanitize hands properly before and after every treatment.

– Wear disposable N-95/ triple layered surgical face mask, disposable apron and disposable hair cap for every service.

– Use disposable towels and disposable gloves for hair care service(s).

– Maintain basic hygiene, like neatly tied and covered hair, clean nails, etc.

– Use single-use packs with disposable spatula/ brush for the services.

– Maintain a suitable distance with the clientele while performing hair care service(s).

– Ensure work stations, hydraulic chairs, tools, equipment and trolleys are sanitized with a disinfectant after every use.

– Remove all visible hair or debris from the combs, brushes, rollers, and scissors by rinsing in lukewarm shampoo water.

– All equipment and tools should be dried using a clean, dry disposable cloth and put in the sterilizer.

– Clean the clippers with brush and then wipe it with 70% alcohol.

– Use disposable neck wraps for clientele.

– Take scissors and combs from the sterilizer and dip it into Isopropyl alcohol before use.

– Sterilize wooden and plastic hairbrushes using ultra-violet rays.

– Discard blades post shaving in a closed bin.

– Keep a spray bottle filled with disinfectant to clean the work station.

– Request the housekeeping personnel to remove the hair on the floor post haircut service.

– Dispose used products/ tools properly.

– Take a bath, post all the sessions of that day.

– Wash the uniforms in hot water with detergent and bleach.

Salon professionals: Make-up artists

– Maintain proper distance between the clientele and oneself.

– Sanitize hands and wear disposable N-95/ triple layered surgical face masks before applying make-up.

– Maintain basic hygiene, like neatly tied and covered hair, clean nails etc.

– Use clean metal spatula to scoop or scrape products from original containers and place them on a palette to work, instead of dipping directly into creams, liquids or gel formula products.

– Use disposable make-up applicators like lip wands, mascara spoolies, Q-tips /cotton swabs, powder puffs and wedge sponges.

– Remove the top layer of the powdered products with a tissue, post every use.

– Use cosmetic sanitizer mists or create sanitizing spirits in an empty spray bottle.

– Never double dip the disposable wand for mascara application.

– Sanitize make-up pencils by sharpening, post every use, and clean the sharpener each time.

– Use a spatula to put lipstick or gloss on a mixing palette and apply with a disposable lip brush.

– Sanitize the lipstick with isopropyl alcohol or remove the top layer by wiping with a tissue.

– Use latex-free sponges to avoid potential allergic reactions.

– Wash make-up brushes with lukewarm water and shampoo/ dishwasher liquid or dry wash using a special cleaner formulated with Isododecane to remove oil-based products.

– Replace make-up products regularly, especially for the eyes.

– Check for the expiry dates of the products before every use and discard used/ expired products and tools properly.

– Use isopropyl alcohol or greater to sanitize any tools including tweezers, scissors and lash curlers. Be sure the alcohol has evaporated before using the tool on the clientele.

– Wash hands with soap and water or sanitize hands properly before and after every service.

– Take a bath, post all the sessions of that day.

– Wash the uniforms in hot water with detergent and bleach.

Salon professionals: Nail artists/ Manicurists/ Pedicurists

– Wear disposable N-95/ triple layered surgical face mask, disposable apron & rubber gloves before starting the nailcare services.

– Maintain basic hygiene, like neatly tied & covered hair, clean nails, etc.

– Use disposable paper towels or electronic hand dryers and toothpicks during the service.

– Check for the expiry dates of the products before every use and discard used/ expired products and tools properly.

– Spray 70% Isopropyl Alcohol on porous tools like the emery board, block buffers, sanding bands and air dry after each service.

– Disinfect metallic tools like steel pushers, steel filers, cuticle nippers, nail cutters, tip clippers, mandrels in glutaraldehyde solution, as per manufacturer guidelines.

– Clean gel brushes, gel jars, gel polishes, nail art brushes, toe-separators, etc. with acetone or isopropyl alcohol.

– Use nail tech protector screens during the procedure, if possible.

– Sanitize gel UV/ LED nail lamp, post every use.

– Disinfect non-porous tools in activated glutaraldehyde as per manufacturer post use.

– Take a bath, post all the sessions of that day.

– Wash the uniforms in hot water with detergent and bleach.

Rejuvenation professionals: Spa therapists

– Maintain suitable distance between the clientele and oneself.

– Wash hands properly with soap and water or clean with sanitizer before and after every service.

– Wear disposable N-95/ triple layered surgical face mask and disposable apron and head gear before starting the procedure.

– Maintain basic hygiene, like neatly tied and covered hair, clean nails, etc.

– Ensure therapy rooms are cleaned by the housekeeping personnel, post every treatment.

– Check whether the ambient room temperature is comfortable to the clientele.

– Use disposable linen, towels, head bands, gowns for the clientele.

– Sanitize massage equipment and supplies including massage stool, beds, face cradle, lotion dispenser, hot stones, etc., after every use.

– Change oil bottle holsters between each clientele.

– Do not put dispensed oil or lotion back into its original container.

– Use single-use packs for the treatments.

– Keep abrasions clean and covered with an antiseptic cream and a bandage on the massage area of the clientele.

– Place disposable sheet on the trolley before placing the products.

– Check for the expiry dates of the products before every use and discard used/ expired products and tools properly.

– Open the sterilized tools and equipment in front of the clientele, just before the use.

– Fold the linen away from oneself while changing, to avoid cross contamination.

– Request the housekeeping personnel to dispose of used gowns, masks, linen, face cradle covers, etc., properly after every session.

– Discard the unused open product in a closed bin.

– Take a bath, post all the sessions of that day.

– Wash the massage uniforms in hot water with detergent and bleach.