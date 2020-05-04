Home Food NRAI launches ‘Rise For Restaurants (R4R)’ platform to support members and their...

The Restaurant Industry with an annual turnover of approximately Rs 4 lakh crore and providing direct employment to over 7 million Indians is in a very precarious situation currently, fighting a grim battle for its bare survival. As an industry, it has a very high-risk model in which the proportion of fixed operating expenses is very high. Now, with the prospect of zero revenues staring at the industry for a substantial period of time, it is fighting a battle to retain its very existence as commercial entities that provide jobs to millions.

NRAI launches ‘Rise For Restaurants (R4R)’ platform to support members and their employees

The National Restaurant Association of India, which represents the interests of over 6 lakh restaurants across India, has launched a first-of-its-kind platform to support its members and employees – . Diners can support restaurants by buying virtual cash worth Rs 1,000 at a flat 25 percent discount from an expansive list of restaurants across India on https://r4r.nrai.org/, and redeem it in the future against dining bills at the respective restaurants.

At the time of purchase, customers only pay Rs 250. This amount will contribute towards paying the wages and salaries of restaurant employees. The remaining Rs 500 is to be paid by the customer only when they dine at the restaurant.

Virtual cash can be used within 6 months from the purchase date, with limitless purchases and no minimum expenditure amount, blackout dates or redemption conditions. This mutually beneficial enterprise not only ensures revenue for the immediate survival of the restaurants’ employees but is also a great way for patrons to anticipate dining out at a discount in the near future.

NRAI has long commanded trust and credibility in the Indian Restaurant Industry, and has consistently worked to strengthen and promote this sector in India. NRAI strongly encourages patrons to do their bit and help their beloved restaurants get back on their feet. This effort as a community of enthusiastic diners will go a long way in securing a future not just for the Restaurants, but for the millions that are passionately involved with this industry for their livelihood.

Gauri Devidayal, NRAI Managing Committee Member and Partner, , says: “The Rise For Restaurants program is the first of its kind created by the industry, for the industry. The NRAI has developed this entirely keeping in mind the current plight of its members and their employees. Yet, unlike any other platform offering gift vouchers etc, this is the only program which recognises the concern that customers may have regarding the future recovery of restaurants and therefore, only requests 25 percent of the virtual cash value upfront. We have no doubt that customers will come out to support their local favourites.”

Some of the Restaurants that are already live on R4R program are: Barbeque Nation, Café Delhi Heights, Carl’s Jr, Desi Vibes, Farzi Café, , Mahabelly, , , , Punjab Grill, , , The Beer Café, , , , Zen, amongst many others.

