Reimagining stores for retail’s next normal

As the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, hundreds of thousands of stores across the United States shut their doors, unsure as to when they would reopen.

“At some point, retail stores will reopen – but unless apparel and specialty retailers redefine the role of the store and revamp store operations, they will be ill prepared for the post-COVID-19 future,” reveals McKinsey & Company report.

“COVID-19 has changed consumer behavior, perhaps permanently, and retail stores will need to take these new behaviors into account.

“Consumers have altered their shopping and buying behavior during the pandemic. For one, loss of income and declining consumer confidence have driven decreases in discretionary spending. A potentially longer-lasting behavioral change is

the accelerated adoption of e-commerce,” it added.

“Post-pandemic, apparel executives expect up to a 13 percent increase in online penetration,” according to a survey conducted by McKinsey & Company in early April.

According to the new report, “These trends will shape the industry’s next normal and could have profound implications on a retailer’s P&L. Store sales could plummet, fiercer competition and increased operational complexity due to workforce disruptions could contribute to margin compression, and the migration of sales from stores to e-commerce (typically a lower-margin channel for retailers) could further hurt profitability.”

To survive and thrive in the post-coronavirus world, apparel and specialty stores must fundamentally change how they operate on both sides of the P&L. McKinsey & Company has shared three strategic imperatives for simultaneously improving the top line and the bottom line: