Advent International names Sunil Sethi as Executive-Chairman for Dixcy Textiles and Gokaldas Intimatewear

Leading innerwear brands and Advent International companies, Dixcy Textiles Private Limited and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd (manufacturer and marketer of lingerie brand Enamor), today announced the appointment of Sunil Sethi as their new Executive-Chairman.

Sethi has more than three decades of multi-category experience in the fast-moving consumer goods industry with proven expertise in Sales, Marketing, Strategy and General Management across international markets.

In this role, Sethi will chair the board of directors, and be actively involved in leading the long-term business strategy to drive the next phase of growth for Dixcy and Gokaldas’s various brands across markets.

Sethi joins from Fonterra, a co-operative owned by 10,000 New Zealand dairy farmers. He served as Managing Director for Sri Lanka and the Indian Subcontinent, and also was the Chairman of Fonterra’s JV with Future Consumer. Before that, he was the Managing Director for Mondelez Malaysia – leading a multi-category business with three manufacturing sites and 1,600 employees. Previously, he has held key roles in blue-chip multinationals including Cadbury India (now Mondelez), Colgate Palmolive, and Diageo.

The appointment of an industry veteran as its new Executive-Chairman, will play a major role in shaping the growth strategy for both companies.

Welcoming Sunil as the new Executive-Chairman, Sahil Dalal, Managing Director of Advent International said, “Sunil brings to the position a unique combination of knowledge, experience and insight that will help further strengthen the leadership position of Dixcy and Gokaldas. At this dynamic time for our business he will lead both the companies through the next phase of growth. On behalf of everyone, I welcome Sunil and we look forward to working with him”.

Commenting on his appointment, Sunil Sethi said, “I am honoured to be selected as Executive-Chairman and to come onboard with Advent International, one of the largest global private equity firms. Both Dixcy and Gokaldas are poised for great success, with a strong business model to capture the market opportunity. I look forward to working with the team at these companies to further strengthen our market leadership across all business segments and take them to the next level of success”.

Sunil Sethi has also been a member on the Board of Governors of AMCHAM (American Chambers) and the Chairman of the AMCHAM FMCG Committee, Malaysia, for 4 years. He currently serves on the Board of the Indian CEO Forum in Sri Lanka and is an external advisor with Bain Consulting. Mr Sethi is also a certified Executive Coach. He is a Commerce graduate from Delhi University and holds a Masters Degree in Management Studies from Mumbai University.