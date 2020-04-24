Locked Down: Salon owners take to social media

The life-threatening power of Coronvirus has engulfed the whole world. Industries and businesses have come to a grinding halt and are tottering on the brink of semi-closure due to the lockdown in India. While the retail beauty sector has turned it into an opportunity for growth catering to captive buyers at home, salons in the country are facing a major hit. Salon owners and hairdressers cannot work from home and are completely dependent on clients hence, the cycle will start only once the lockdown is over. In the meantime, stakeholders are suitably employed either acing their individual games by way of practicing on mannequins or talking about the industry and the current issues on several social media platforms.

Adhuna Bhabani, Founder and Creative Director, BBLUNT, shares “Safety is our utmost priority. While our salons remain shut, keeping the academy and education perspective in mind, we are using this time constructively by conducting virtual sessions and training programmes for our stylists. We are also taking this as an opportunity to reach out to a larger client base. As a part of the customer engagement programme, we are holding live sessions on our Instagram page to address questions from our audience to maintain their current style till the situation improves and we reopen. There are no dates we can disclose right now, as to when this will be, but we are open to online consultations. With our ‘GrowOutChallenge’ led by Avan Contractor, Co-Founder, and her team of talented stylists, we stand in solidarity with our clients at home. From daily posts on pro tips and tricks on Instagram and YouTube to tips to care for your hair during the lockdown and style tips for all those video calls as you work from home.”

Vikas Marwah, Owner, Vikas Marwah’s Salon & Academy, says “The lockdown is bound to impact the overall economy including the salon industry however, it is critical that we stay optimistic. I am taking time to be an opportunity to learn, grow and help, and staying abreast with the new trends and tips in hairstyling, which we are passing on to our clients through client engagement strategies. We are also virtually connecting with people in the business; and post lockdown, we have big plans to make up for lost time. My learnings however, from this unexpected occurrence is that we need to be patient and adaptable to technology and circumstances. We must learn to be tech-savvy to be fruitfully engaged in the quarantine period. At this time, responsible citizens need to support the government so that the economy can be fortified, which in turn will impact every sector positively including the hair and salon industry.”