Practising What You Preach: Speciality Restaurants shows the way to keep the virus away

The Speciality Group of Restaurants, which operates over 100 restaurants and confectioneries (currently 129) in over 25 cities in India as well as overseas, including such marquee F&B brands like Mainland China, Oh! Calcuttta, Cafe Mezzuna, sigree Haka and many more, has come out with a set of eleven specially tailored standard operating procedures being strictly adhered to and scrupulously followed at all its establishments to keep the baleful Covid-19 shadow at bay.

These steps include:

#1: Taking stringent body temperature checks of delivery boy.

#2: Tagging on to the delivery bags going out its outlets the body temperature of all chefs, food handlers & delivery boys handling a particular order.

#3: Mandatory usage of protective gear (face mask, hand gloves and hair net) and strict maintenance of 1 metre physical distance among the staff.

#4: Regular handwash with anti-bacterial soap for all food handlers & delivery boys besides compulsory and regular medical examination of all staff.

#5: All vegetable & perishables are mechanically washed with specialized Suma disinfectant tablet.

#6: All cutting knives, chopping boards & food contact surfaces are sanitized regularly with Suma disinfectant tablet.

#7: All food materials are segregated & individually stored in 100% food-grade containers to prevent cross-contamination.

#8: Deep freezer temperature is maintained below -18*c and refrigerator temperature at 5*c to prevent bacteria formation.

#9: Mechanically ventilated kitchen exhausts/ fresh air ducts/ burners cleaned every day as per FSSAI guidelines. Kitchens are cleaned and sanitized regularly as per FSSAI guidelines.

#10: Best in class cooking ingredient sourced through FSSAI approved vendors used for cooking.

#11: Conducts random tests on cooked food samples in its microbiology labs.

In a communication, Speciality restaurant said that “these are the mandatory steps we take to ensure that we care for them and with us they are in safe hands.”