World Earth Day: How the fashion industry is inching towards sustainability

With the negative impact on the environment creating a global crisis, the fashion industry is looking to take a step towards sustainability. This World Earth Day, let’s deep dive into understanding what sustainability means in this industry and how brands can take steps to ensure a better and cleaner approach.

Sustainability is multi-step process, which requires technological advances, modification to processes as well as changes in the raw materials. Although, the word is sometimes treated like a fad, sustainability is actually a long-term process, and the journey to being fully sustainable can take years for brands.

Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design, Liva recommends opting for sustainable cellulose based fabrics like viscose and modal, since these fabrics offer great fluidity and sheen. Sustainable fashion is often associated with boxy and rough textures and low style quotient, however, these fabrics ensure great drape and rank high on fashion quotient. Recently, many designers have collaborated and used these fabrics in their collections like Gabriella Demetraides, Gavin Miguel to name a few.

Water pollution is also one of the side effects of the fashion industry. It’s important to treat the water off the chemicals and dyes before releasing it in the environment. Also, with technological changes and modifications in the processes, brands can reduce their water consumption as well. Denim is one of the most water intensive industries, however, home-grown brands like Spykar Lifestyles are taking initiatives to make the supply chain and production processes more sustainable. The brand also strives to lower the consumption of natural resources like fuel for energy and water. The chemicals used are bio-degradable and non-hazardous.

Spykar’s denims are produced in a government approved facility. All denims that Spykar rolls out are made using environmentally responsible processes right from recycled cotton, washes that require less water to technologically advance dry processes such as laser techniques. The brand uses solar power and relies heavily on latest technology like laser machines, ozone wash technology and cloud wash that has aided the brand to lower the material to liquid ratio considerably. Additionally, Spykar is among the few brands that refrain from using pumice stone while washing, to not disturb the depleting pumice belt. The brand also has a fully functional water treatment plant which ensures no polluted water is released into any natural water source. The water is re-treated/purified and re-used for washing.

This World Earth Day, we urge brands to be more conscious, more sustainable and more responsible towards the environment.