Digital menu company ‘My Menu’ introduces QR ordering to contain the spread of COVID-19

My Menu, India’s leading digital menu company specialising in digital tablet menu led by industry veteran Abhishek Bose has announced a complimentary QR ordering solution to restaurants worldwide for tackling the post COVID-19 era.

In the aftermath of the massive global economic and human crisis in the wake of COVID-19, a host of industries will go through a complete overhaul in their consumer demography, behaviour and industry trends. Owing to the long drawn out pandemic struggle, consumers will become conscious and keep considering various factors of hygiene when dining or going out, and to minimize physical contact.

These insights into consumer behaviour are in line with the lessons drawn from global history – that pandemics have always led to a change in human behaviour, a change which prevails and turns the tide for global and domestic industries. The changed preferences were not transitory; instead they turned into routine habits even after things returned to normal. This further validates the need to prepare for a stronger tomorrow and for a timely transition to serve the consumers as well as to work collectively for the future growth of the hospitality industry.

My Menu’s initiative is expected to further spur market readiness in the modern world besides also helping to prevent and contain flu-like virus dissemination. The food menu is the single most reusable, passed around, and essential article in any foodservice establishment.

My Menu’s digitalized food menu supported by QR code is a strategic solution that will prove to be successful for active prevention of any contagious virus and other similar pathogens. The strategic initiative offers various solutions where the QR Ordering can be done via the guest’s mobile. The guest scans a QR code on his/ her mobile, sees the menu and places the order via the mobile without downloading any app.

Unfortunately, such solutions cost money, and given the current market scenario, restaurants are not in a financial position to purchase such solutions. Thus, My Menu has taken this step to provide a helping hand to the hospitality industry by adding innovative features like this.

The QR ordering offered by My Menu is being used extensively by Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and hotels to cover large service areas such as beach side, pool bars and room service.

“We have over 300+ restaurant clients. Since the pandemic broke out in India, we have been seeing a steady decline in restaurant sales, especially dine-in sales. Keeping an extensive clientele in mind, we had to come up with a long term solution in order to save the hospitality industry. Therefore, to prepare and support the restaurant community to fight the spread of COVID-19, we decided to give it away for free – as long as this crisis lasts,” said Abhishek Bose, CEO & Co-Founder of My Menu.

Setting up My Menu digital QR ordering is fairly simple and with the help of video tutorials, the restaurant can self-manage the solution. Moreover, this feature is available in 142+ languages, making it the ideal solution for a global rollout for bigger brands. The company’s existing clients have been quick to adapt and leverage its QR Ordering feature, which has proved to be especially handy during the ongoing lockdown.

“We have seen that guests feel safer using their own mobile to order,” said Pawan Jain, CEO of Yugo Sushi & J’s Kitchen, one of the early adopters of QR ordering.