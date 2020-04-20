Home Fashion Fashion retailer Harpenne finished off by COVID-19 before it had a chance...

Fashion retailer Harpenne finished off by COVID-19 before it had a chance to get going

By  
-
SHARE

The clothing brand , owned by River Island, has permanently closed less than a year after launching.

Fashion retailer Harpenne finished off by COVID-19 before it had a chance to get going

Sofie Willmott, Lead Analyst at , a leading data and analytics company, offers her view on this news saying:“Still in its infancy and yet to build a loyal customer base, River Island owned Harpenne has permanently shut its website today. With well-established clothing brands including , , and already victims of the crisis, their smaller and lesser known equivalents are under immense pressure and are at risk of not surviving the next few months as demand for clothing & footwear continues to plummet.

“Operating as an online pureplay as well as stocking its range on Next and John Lewis & Partners’ sites, Harpenne’s closure is evidence that selling via the online channel is not enough to safeguard retailers. Although online clothing & footwear spend will be better protected as non-essential stores remain closed, we still expect it to decline 7.9% this year when retailers have previously been able to rely on digital channels for growth.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR