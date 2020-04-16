ITC expects collaborations with unlikely partners to open new distribution channels

FMCG major ITC expects its new collaborations with unlikely partners, including Domino’s, Swiggy and Zomato in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown opening new distribution channels, to become mainstream in future, according to a company official.

According to a PTI report: The Kolkata-based firm had launched multiple initiatives to partake in India’s fight against coronavirus infection by tapping a range of distribution channels to ensure that supplies of essential food and hygiene products are delivered at the doorsteps of its consumers during the national lockdown.

It had partnered with food delivery chains such as Domino’s, Swiggy and Zomato along with community-centric apps such as Apna Complex, My gate, No broker and Azgo which had the readiness to address delivery to housing societies in metros.

The company had also joined hands with logistics player like Dunzo besides opening up directly to the consumers with its portal ITCstore.in with an aim of ensuring uninterrupted supplies of essential items and foods to its consumers.

“The ecosystem of collaborations with emerging distribution channels could become mainstream going forward,” an ITC spokesperson told PTI when asked if these partnerships would continue once the health crisis is over.

Through the new distribution channel ITC has been able to deliver its myriad products such as Aashirvaad Atta, Yippee noodles, Sunfeast biscuits, B-Natural juices, Savlon range of soap and hygiene products and floor disinfectant brand Nimyle, which were on high demand during the lockdown.

Commenting on the emerging channels, B Sumant, Executive Director, ITC Ltd said the coronavirus pandemic has subjected the country and its citizens to an unprecedented situation.

“To provide support to consumers during such trying times, we decided to address the distribution challenge in line with our core principles of innovation, agility and empathy,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

The company’s “unique partnerships with food delivery chains, consumer food apps, community e-commerce brands, and our own direct to consumer portal have been instrumental in providing timely supply of essentials to consumers during the lockdown and thereby ensuring that people remained confined to their homes,” Sumant told PTI.

The partnership with Domino’s was one of the first partnerships ITC embarked upon through which the company’s food products such as Aashirvaad Atta and Aashirvaad Spices were made available in multiple markets starting from Bengaluru and expanding to other key metros. Depending on effectiveness, the company plans to expand the partnership further in the future.

Through the tie-up with Swiggy and Zomato, ITC ensured home deliveries of its brands like Aashirvaad, Yippee!, Sunfeast, B natural, Savlon, Nimyle and Fiama.

ITC’s partnership with Dunzo, an on-demand platform is the latest of its different alliances till date, allowing its essential products are available for consumers in Pune and Bangalore initially.