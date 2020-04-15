Lockdown to have ‘material’ impact on production, sales: Dabur India

FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday said the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown will have “material” impact on the company’s production and sales in March and will continue till the lockdown stays during the current financial year.

According to a PTI report: Production of the company would remain suspended in the wake of extension of the lockdown period till May 3, except for the essential items and would have an impact on the company.

The company further added that it is “difficult to evaluate or quantify” the impact at this stage, and the company would continue to monitor the situation.

“On account of Covid-19 and consequent lockdown since March, the impact on our production and sales will be material. This impact has been experienced in March and will continue till the lockdown stays during the current financial year,” Dabur India was quoted by PTI as saying.

The company would continue to produce essential Items including – hand sanitizers, hand wash, disinfectants, ayurvedic medicines, juices, coconut water and honey. While operating its manufacturing units at several locations for producing essential goods, Dabur India has implemented strict measures like ensuring social distancing, hygiene practices and deep cleansing of premises to ensure the safety of our workers and staff.

“Even as we face disruptions, Dabur has been taking steps to mitigate the impact of the lockdown while ensuring the safety of our people involved in operations/supply chain and consumers at large,” Dabur was quoted by PTI as saying.

Like some other FMCG makers, Dabur has also tied up with online delivery service providers to deliver its products to retail outlets and consumers during the lockdown period.

On March 23, Dabur India had announced suspension of its manufacturing operations across India, excluding essential items such as Ayurvedic medicines, and hand sanitisers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown from March 25, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.