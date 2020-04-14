COVID-19 Impact: Amazon hiring for additional 75,000 jobs

Amazon.com said on Monday it would hire 75,000 more people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers as the coronavirus epidemic keeps Americans locked in their homes and demand for online orders surge.

On March 16, Amazon announced that it would make 100,000 full-and part-time hires across operations network to keep as many people as possible working during the coronavirus pandemic, and the company would invest over US$ 350 million globally to increase pay for our teams during this crisis.

The company’s pledge to hire 100,000 jobs is filled, and those new employees are working at sites across the U.S.

“We continue to see increased demand as our teams support their communities, and are going to continue to hire, creating an additional 75,000 jobs to help serve customers during this unprecedented time,” Amazon said in a blogpost.

“We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis, and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until their past employer can bring them back,” it added.

Amazon will also continue to invest in pay increases and it previously expected to spend US$ 350 million to increase wages during this unprecedented time and now it expects that to be over US$ 500 million.

“We’ll continue to invest in safety, pay, and benefits for our teams who are playing an invaluable role in getting items to communities around the world, and you can read more about our safety efforts,” it added.