CoutLoot joins the battle against COVID-19; launches ‘essentials’ service category on its platform

Mumbai-based social e-commerce start-up and offline-to-online enabler CoutLoot has recently introduced ‘essentials’ service category on its platform.

The new category will leverage CoutLoot’s extensive offline seller network to safely deliver or self pick up of essential goods sold through its platform. With India currently undergoing a protracted lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus threat, the move comes as a much-needed relief, as it will make essential goods more accessible and available to consumers across the country. CoutLoot already has 4 lakh+ sellers who sell online through CoutLoot’s platform by creating their own online store

CoutLoot has listed several grocery shops, medical stores, vegetable vendors etc. on its platform, allowing consumers within a 1-3 kilometre radius to place orders for essential household by either picking them up from the store or getting them home delivered.

To further add to the ease and convenience, CoutLoot users can also post the essential items needed which may not be available or be out of stock that will notify nearby sellers about the demand, create a chat with them and fulfill the order. The platform is also strengthening the supply chain through its B2B business vertical which provides both International & domestic supply directly to offline sellers to ensure that the demand-supply gap is minimized during and post the COVID-19 lockdown. Currently, CoutLoot has added over 50,000+ essential stores with an aim to have nearby store available to users in all major Tier – 1,2,3 cities.

Jasmeet Thind, Co-founder – Coutloot, said, “To combat an unprecedented crisis such as the novel coronavirus outbreak, we need to come together as a community and support each other, in whatever way we can. The launch of the “Essentials” category on the CoutLoot platform is our way of ensuring that consumers do not struggle for essential household items during the COVID-19 lockdown. Accessibility is available it just needs to be organized, in times like these, discovery of essential supply becomes an enabler to consumers and retailers both who will be struggling with chaos and supply shortage. With our team of 70+, we are also ensuring that supply chain disruptions remain minimal and Indians have easy, safe and on-time access to the items that they need on a daily basis.”