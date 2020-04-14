McDonald’s India and Paytm join hands to deliver safe and hygienic food to frontline workers in Mumbai

As the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals as well as organizations are doing their bit to support the frontline workers and the less-privileged sections of society. On April 12, 2020, McDonald’s India and Paytm joined hands to distribute safe and hygienic food to health care workers in Mumbai, as a small token of gratitude towards these warriors.

The two companies collaborated to distribute close to 600 McDonald’s burgers in a safe and contactless manner to the healthcare workers at Cooper Hospital, Juhu.

McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India are operated by Westlife Development Ltd. (WDL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL).

Arvind RP, Director-Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s (West and South) said, “We thank Paytm for this partnership. These frontline workers are the real heroes who are selflessly working through this crisis to keep us and our families safe. This is just a small gesture to show our solidarity and support for them. We are deeply indebted to these health care workers and salute them for their efforts.”

In the last two weeks, McDonald’s has associated with multiple NGOs and organizations across cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad to reach out to close to 10,000 frontline workers, daily-wage earners and slum dwellers. With these ongoing efforts, the brand hopes to serve the nation in small ways by providing safe and hygienic food to those in need.

Siddharth Pandey, Vice President, Paytm said, “It is heartening to see everyone pool in resources to fight for a common cause. We are happy that McDonald’s is working with us on this great initiative. The healthcare professionals fighting on the frontlines of this battle against COVID-19 need all the support they can get during these extraordinary times. We will always be in debt for the exceptional service they are doing for humankind. This is the least we can do for them. We will keep on adding cities where we will supply these kits.”