Instapizza extends support to underprivileged people during the COVID-19 spread

Instapizza is a young brand that brings to India one of its first homegrown pizza label with distinctly Indian values, personality, and flavours come in support to underprivileged people affected due to COVID-19. It’s an unprecedented time for the world as we all battle the Coronavirus epidemic together. In this time, while the world is in lockdown, food delivery services are stepping up to fill in the gap as an essential service.

Like every other business in the country, Instapizza has also seen a dramatic impact on the business due to the spread of Coronavirus. However, the brand is still in the relatively fortunate position of being able to operate the business. Although 4 out of 14 stores are shut, and sales at the stores that are open are down 40-50 percent.

During these difficult times when the whole country has come together to fight the Pandemic, Instapizza is doing its bit by supporting underprivileged. The brand is leveraging its infrastructure in the form of teams, operational kitchens, and functioning supply chains to feed the impoverished local communities. It is a sad fact that no matter where one is in the NCR, within a 2 km radius, there are scores of people who are finding it exceedingly difficult to access food.

Instapizza’s teams are dedicating 2 hours per day (out of 10 hours of operations) to preparing and distributing food. The teams prepare around 100 meals per outlet in an hour and then spend an hour distributing that food to the underprivileged. That means that with its 10 outlets, the brand has been able to get 1.000 meals out per day.

Instapizza is also using its supply chain to acquire raw materials like pulses and grains, and donating these raw materials to the Red Cross for large scale production and distribution of food in every three days.

Apart from this, the brand has also collaborated with Akshaya Patra, whereby it donates part of the proceeds of every single order to Akshaya Patra. These funds were previously used to contribute to the nationwide Mid-Day Meals programme. Today, Akshaya Patra has done a fantastic job of mobilizing their resources to reorient themselves towards getting food to those who need it the most.

In these three ways – direct food preparation and distribution, donation of raw material and supplies, and donation of financial resources to a highly trustworthy NGO, Instapizza is trying its best to make a positive impact with whatever resources they have.

Talking about the initiatives Ashwin Jain, Founder, Instapizza, commented, “I believe that hundreds of business owners in our space of food delivery can come together and multiply the impact. I sincerely believe we can all help fight off dire consequences on those with the least in the way of resources with our combined efforts.”