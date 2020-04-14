Zomato in talks to acquire Grofers in all-stock deal to up grocery delivery game

Zomato in talks to acquire Grofers in all-stock deal to up grocery...

Zomato, which acquired Uber Foods earlier this year to strengthen its food delivery business, is now eyeing Grofers in a bid to consolidate its position in the grocery delivery space.

According to reports, the Gurugram-based food-tech unicorn Zomato is looking to acquire Gurugram-based Grofers in an all-stock deal. For this deal, Grofers would be valued at around $750 million.

The deal comes on the back of the Covid-19 health crisis in the world, which has put grocery and essentials delivery at the forefront of all retail.

As per a report in The Economic Times, the discussion comes on the back of a recent partnership between Zomato Market – a recently launched grocery offering, fulfill customer orders from offline stores – and Grofers for grocery delivery.

If the transaction goes through, it will be the second big buyout made by Zomato after its acquisition of UberEats. In 2017, BigBasket and Grofers had explored a potential merger while Amazon had held talks to acquire BigBasket but the discussions did not fructify into a deal.