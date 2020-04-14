Home Big Grid Zomato in talks to acquire Grofers in all-stock deal to up grocery...

Zomato in talks to acquire Grofers in all-stock deal to up grocery delivery game

, which acquired Uber Foods earlier this year to strengthen its food delivery business, is now eyeing in a bid to consolidate its position in the grocery delivery space.

According to reports, the Gurugram-based food-tech unicorn Zomato is looking to acquire Gurugram-based Grofers in an all-stock deal. For this deal, Grofers would be valued at around $750 million.

The deal comes on the back of the health crisis in the world, which has put grocery and essentials delivery at the forefront of all retail.

As per a report in The Economic Times, the discussion comes on the back of a recent partnership between – a recently launched grocery offering, fulfill customer orders from offline stores – and Grofers for grocery delivery.

If the transaction goes through, it will be the second big buyout made by Zomato after its acquisition of . In 2017, and Grofers had explored a potential merger while Amazon had held talks to acquire  but the discussions did not fructify into a deal.

