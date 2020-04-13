Milkbasket launches senior citizens helpline

Milkbasket has launched ‘Senior Citizens Grocery helpline’. The service will be available in Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, assisting senior citizens with phone ordering for at-home delivery of groceries and other daily essentials.

A significant number of senior citizens are living alone as their kids are away in other cities/countries for jobs and studies. They are at significantly higher risk during this pandemic and this service is to ensure that they don’t have to leave the comfort and safety of their home for essential groceries during the #CoronavirusLockdown.

“Numerous customer requests made us realize that senior citizens need special measures to adapt to contactless grocery deliveries. They may not be comfortable searching and ordering groceries on phone or computer and so we have enabled call/ WhatsApp ordering for them in all the cities we operate in.,” commented Anant Goel, Co-founder, and CEO of Milkbasket.

In contrast to the daily delivery model, this service will provide bulk delivery of groceries to individuals or a group of houses. This is a further extension of milkbasketBulk, the bulk delivery services launched by Milkbasket last week.

Milkbasket caters to 2,000 communities daily and another 1,500 communities through its bulk delivery model. The Senior Citizens helpline will cater to all eligible households in these communities and many other parts of the city.

Milkbasket caters to the grocery needs of over 1,50,000 households daily in Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Currently, the company offers delivery of household groceries, dairy, fruits & vegetables, and other household essentials.

The company has been at the forefront, serving families with essential food and household items, imperative to sustain the lockdown. Milkbasket staff wears masks and gloves at all times and undergoes basic health check-up every day. They also have a new age technology platform to enable frequent and frictionless buying with unique features like one-click buying, no checkout and contactless delivery all a first in the e-commerce industry.

Milkbasket is a household name for all things milk, dairy, vegetable & fruits, staples, cleaning supplies, and all household essentials. Founded in 2015 by Anant Goel, Ashish Goel, Anurag Jain, and Yatish Talvadia, Milkbasket has raised $28.2 million from Mayfield India, Beenext, Kalaari Capital, Unilever Ventures, Lenovo Capital, Blume Ventures and Innoven Capital.