How brands are banking on solidarity to overcome the global catastrophe as a community

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve and immobilize the global economy, fashion brands and retailers across the world have stepped up to innovative approaches of associating and connecting with their consumers.

Everybody from emerging fashion labels to significant retailers around the world are seen banking on compassionate retail strategies to not only connect with their consumers but also to ensure that they leave an everlasting impression; after all modern retail is all about experiences.

From overhauling parking spaces into makeshift coronavirus testing centers to concentrating on ameliorating services, especially for senior citizens, the vulnerable and at-risk groups who are in isolation, brands and retailers across the fashion fraternity have successfully demonstrated how their priorities are now increasingly superseded by the wellbeing of people – both consumers and employees.

Tu, a label from Sainsbury’s, the second largest chain of supermarkets in the United Kingdom has come up with a novel way to assure convenience to its e-commerce consumers. While the brand is striving to keep its operations functioning normally, it has expressed its priority to safeguard the safety of its colleagues and customers. As part of its COVID-19 emergency strategy, the Tu has extended its 30 days return window to 100 days, for all purchases made from the March 01, 2020. At the

American online clothing retailer Everlane has waived mail-in return fees for US returns and extended its return policy to 90 days. While the most of the brand’s factories are open and functioning it has assured its customers of the healthy working environments and safety measures. Also, till the time the catastrophe ensues, the brand has committed itself to giving back to its consumers through what it calls ‘meaningful value in uncertain times’.

“We intend to break our own rules and offer weekly promotions that make our everyday basics even more affordable. Look out for something new each Monday. We’re kicking off tonight with a full week of US$ 50 denim,” the brand tweeted.

Moreover, the brand has also announced via Twitter that all profits from its 100 percent Human Collection will support the United States’ largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Feeding America to help provide supplies to food banks across the country.

Renowned UK based departmental chain John Lewis Partnership, whose interests spread across various sections of retail has been associating with charity organizations to extend support to those undergoing isolation and food shortages during the current crisis. The company has pledged a sum of £75,000 to each of its charity partners and has set up a fund of £1 million to provide support in local communities.

The company has also partnered with the British Medical Association (BMA) to provide care packages to frontline health workers who are serving in some of the busiest hospitals across the UK.

The message is clear – in tumultuous times as such, the onus is on brands and retailers to take a step beyond the fairly transactional relationship with its consumers. It’s time to give back — to both their consumers and staff — and make an indelible experience/impression beyond retail.