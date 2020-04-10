ITC provides food items to the needy across 17 states

FMCG major ITC, on Thursday, said that it is working closely with district administrations across 17 states in the country to provide essential food items like flour, noodles, biscuits and juices and hygiene products like soaps for people in distress.

“This initiative is currently going on in full swing with more than 1 million pieces of Savlon soaps, 3 lakh packets of Yippee noodles, nearly 6 lakh packets of Sunfeast biscuits and 1.5 lakh packs of B Natural fruit juices being delivered to district authorities till date,” the company said in a statement.

In some parts, it has also provided soaps for personnel of the police administration as per their request, it said.

To provide support to the children and senior citizens across Indian households, ITC Foods is sending food supplies across the country through its ‘ashirvaad Box of Hope’ and ‘Sunfeast Box of Happiness’ initiative. ITC has joined hands with three leading NGOs building a seamless network to deliver essential food supplies to those severely impacted by the current lockdown.

“With support from the State Governments, ITC’s Foods Division has also provided help to the residents of Bhilwara district in Rajasthan, one of the worst affected by distributing 10 kilograms of Aashirvaad Atta to cover approximately a month-long staple requirement and some snacks like Bingo for the members of some of the families from the region,” it said.

Among other measures, ITC has set up a contingency fund of Rs 150 crore to provide relief to the vulnerable and most needy sections of society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic. Further, ITC has pledged its contribution of Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

Further, ITC said that it has also been working closely with government authorities and local administration to ensure that manufacturing and distribution of ITC’s essential commodities continue uninterrupted with minimum people.

“ITC has redoubled its efforts to ensure a heightened level of precaution and have implemented strict protocols for personal hygiene, sanitation and social distancing in its factories that are producing essential commodities,” it said.

For those who have to work in factories or maintain supplies in markets, every safety precaution including supply of sanitizers, protective gear, masks, regular temperature checks, staggered work timings and availability of round-the-clock medical support have been implemented, ITC said.