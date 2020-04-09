ShopClues announces 48-hour delivery of essentials in Delhi & Gurugram

E-commerce marketplace ShopClues announced a quick two-day delivery of orders of essential items for its customers in Delhi and Gurugram. The service has gone live starting April 7, 2020. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown order by the government to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The main aim of this initiative by ShopClues is to enable its customers to have access to their daily and medical needs without having to step out of their homes and further exposing themselves to the risk of the contagion. The firm has also recently introduced contactless delivery encouraging customers to pay online for their purchases. All ShopClues packages will be dropped at the doorstep to avoid human contact.

“In this current situation, what is important is that our customers have quick access to products that are essential for their daily living without having to step out of their homes to make these purchases and still have them delivered at home as early as possible. The essentials include items related to Personal hygiene and safety, Groceries, OTC Medicines, Medical Equipment, etc. Our two-day delivery initiative will fulfil all these requirements. To make this possible, we are very closely aligning our technology and logistic teams so that service to the customer is seamless and quick,” said Sanjay Sethi, Chief Executive Officer, ShopClues.

The online platform will begin with the two-day delivery in Delhi and Gurugram and further expand this service across NCR very shortly.