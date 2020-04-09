MamaEarth to give away 50,000 free sanitizers

MamaEarth, a toxin-free personal care startup, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has decided that they won’t profit from this situation by selling sanitizers and instead will give them free to people in need through their 1,000+ goodness ambassadors across the country. The only thing that the brand asks in return is to Spread Awareness, not fear and panic.

The ‘Spread Awareness Not Fear’ campaign launched by the brand calls people for action by spreading the right information and avoiding panic and misinformation. Through videos and content on social media, MamaEarth is going to emphasize on the guidelines set forward by WHO, for every individual to take necessary precautions against the infection.

“The coronavirus outbreak has created a public health emergency worldwide and there’s a lot of anxiety and apprehension among people. It’s only with the right information that we can prevent infection and ensure community health in the wake of this situation. Being a digital-first brand, we believe in the power of social media platforms as a tool for sensitizing people and spreading knowledge,” said Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and Chief Mum at MamaEarth.

In its bid to reach out to more people and spread awareness, MamaEarth has roped in bloggers, Youtube influencers, and other partners, and appointed them as their ‘Goodness Ambassadors’. Besides asking these influencers to share the WHO guidelines, MamaEarth is also sending them free hand sanitizers for distribution among people like security personnel, healthcare workers, delivery agents, domestic help, and others around them who need it the most.

“Though the panic around COVID had created a unique business opportunity especially for personal care brands, we see it as our responsibility to contribute to the cause and not make money out of the situation. By sharing the right information and sanitizers, we want to contribute our bit in increasing awareness and checking the proliferation of the infection,” added Alagh.