Despite warm weather, Easter will be a wash out for retailers, says GlobalData

An Easter weekend with warm weather forecast would normally be a retailer’s dream but this year the COVID-19 lockdown measures in the UK will severely hinder Easter trading, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Sofie Willmott, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Over three quarters of UK consumers made an Easter purchase in 2019 however we expect figures to fall significantly this year as consumers stay home and forgo family get togethers following the government’s advice.

Three of the top five activities over Easter last year emphasise the family-focus of the occasion with cooking a special meal coming out top, spending time with family third and visiting relatives fourth. Although those who live together may cook a special meal, extended families will not be able to meet up which is likely to reduce the volumes sold of key food & drink items such as fresh meat and vegetables.”

Almost 80 percent of Easter shoppers bought an Easter egg in 2019 and although we expect many consumers to purchase these while buying food essentials, the proportion buying these will fall as families are unable to meet to exchange gifts.

Willmott, continues: “Already the top choice for Easter eggs, grocers will account for the majority of spend this year given the convenience of purchasing while shopping for essential groceries. Although specialists such as Hotel Chocolat and Thorntons continue to operate their online channels, ranges have been streamlined and personalisation restricted, limiting the luxury choice normally available.”