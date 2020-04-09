StoreSe.in, a new grocery ordering platform launched for apartment communities in Bengaluru

StoreSe.in, a new grocery delivery platform targeted at apartment communities has been launched in Bengaluru. Residents of apartments across the city can now order essentials and groceries from their trusted brands through StoreSe and get it delivered, within 24 hours, and an order fulfillment rate of 90 percent.

Major offline retailers like Vishal Megamart, More, Metro and others have integrated with the StoreSe platform to help people get assured delivery of essentials from the safety and comfort of their homes and at compelling prices. As a testament to its commitment in ensuring smooth supplies, MP Tejasvi Surya’s Bengaluru South Corona Task Force and StoreSe have entered into a partnership to enable apartments of South Bengaluru to order groceries.

To use StoreSe, residents can visit StoreSe.in, select their apartment, choose the items they need from the product catalogue and pay for their order. If the residents don’t find their apartment listed, they can create an entry for their apartment under the ‘List your Apartment’ section and promote it within their apartments to generate upvotes. The StoreSe team will try to open up the service basis the demand and total upvotes from every apartment.

The service is expanding rapidly and based on demand, new apartments are typically onboarded within 72 hours. StoreSe has partnered with cab drivers via leading cab aggregators to enable smooth and quick deliveries. After an order has been placed, StoreSe will get it delivered within 24 hours.

StoreSe has a product catalogue of more than 1,200 items featuring groceries, fruits & vegetables, snacks, personal care, dairy, beverages and other household essentials. Launched in beta last week in Bengaluru, StoreSe has several apartments signed up on its platform and is able to deliver 90 percent of what consumers order.

This is made possible with the support of the store partners and the underlying UltraPOS technology through which StoreSe is able to map real-time inventory of the stores on its online platform. In the next few weeks, StoreSe will expand into other cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Mumbai and a few tier 2 cities as well since the company is witnessing a huge demand from the residents of these cities.

For retailers, StoreSe helps establish an online presence and retain their loyal customer base who are fast adapting to shopping online. It is helping the brands run their stores with minimal staff, at a time when social distancing and lack of staff is posing many challenges for brands to run operations smoothly.

With StoreSe, the retail stores are responsible for the supply and order preparation. Once a nearby store receives the order, they are allowed a maximum of 24 hours to keep the entire order ready. The payment by customers is made online. By deeply integrating with the UltraPOS platform, StoreSe ensures high fulfilment rates, helping maintain high customer satisfaction at all times.