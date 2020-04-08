NoBrokerHood launches grocery store in to ease struggle during lockdown

NoBrokerHood, integrated visitor and community management app by NoBroker, has launched grocery services on the app. Society residents can now order groceries and daily essentials on the app and have them delivered at doorstep.

NoBrokerHood’s grocery foray comes at a time when grocery segment is experiencing high demand amid lockdown and consumers are pressed for daily needs. Society residents can just place the order on the NoBrokerHood app and #CommunityHeroes, i.e. volunteers within the society consolidate the order and ensure a smooth delivery by buying it from bigBasket B2B and ITC. This will help overcome the hardship that people are undergoing for the groceries during the lockdown.

It is a community level initiative and the service would provide last mile delivery to society residents as most kirana stores are not doing door to door deliveries due to lack of delivery fleet. One single consignment for the entire apartment optimizes deliveries. The service has so far been launched in Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad and will soon be available in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai as well.

Akhil Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of NoBroker.com said, “As the country is fighting the spread of the pandemic, we are glad to offer a service that would be of utmost use to our customers in the current crisis. We endeavor to ensure that our consumers do not have to struggle for essentials such as groceries and vegetables. Through an online click on NoBrokerHood app they can avail daily necessities from the comfort of their homes. NoBrokerHood was launched with the aim to make society living a hassle-free and comfortable experience. We have innovated this solution in record time and hope to solve a key problem that most residents are facing due to lockdown.”

“The store was launched in one day and NoBroker’s tech team managed to build it overnight”, he added.

NoBrokerHood had earlier this year acquired Society Connect, a technology mapped platform for society management to combine the latter’s ERP efficiencies with its own suite of services. It is now a one stop integrated platform to simplify all aspects of apartment living.