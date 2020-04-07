Marico collaborates with Swiggy and Zomato to deliver essential food items to consumers

Marico Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG firms, has partnered with Swiggy and Zomato to introduce ‘Saffola Store’ on the country’s foremost foodtech platforms.

This initiative enables the consumer to order essential food items under the Marico portfolio – Saffola Oils, Saffola Plain Oats, Saffola Masala Oats and Coco Soul Virgin coconut oil, from the safety of their homes. This service is available on Zomato in Delhi NCR and Bangalore.

It will be activated in other cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad starting next week. The Swiggy stores have started the delivery in Gurgaon and the service will be extended to rest of Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai this weekend.

With the rapidly escalating spread of COVID-19, availability of essentials is a critical need of the hour and so is consumer safety. Through this collaboration, in line with its commitment to provide safe and nutritious food, Marico Limited aims to supply necessary food items to consumers without having them to step out of their homes, in these times of turmoil. The delivery services are designed in adherence to strict hygiene and safety guidelines.

Commenting on this partnership, Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer – India Sales & Bangladesh Business, Marico Limited said, “As India grapples with the unprecedented global pandemic, it is incumbent on every one of us to come together and extend our support. As one of India’s leading consumer companies, we are working towards ensuring the availability and easy access of essential food items to consumers. In an effort towards this, we have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato to provide Saffola and Coco Soul products to individuals’ doorstep in a safe manner.”

Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy, said, “Swiggy is committed to serving the citizens of our country in every way possible especially during these difficult times. Through our partnership with Marico, Swiggy will leverage and engage its extensive delivery fleet to ensure that essential products such as cooking oil and oats reach consumers quickly and in a safe manner. We are sure that this association will deliver immense value to our customers especially in this time of need.”

“As an essential service provider, it is important we find ways to utilise our expertise to fight against this pandemic. We are glad to partner with Marico and be able to deliver the necessary products to our users. We are starting this partnership in Delhi NCR and Bangalore and will expand it to more cities by next week,” said Mohit Sardana, Chief Operating Officer-Food Delivery, Zomato.