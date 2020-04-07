NIVEA India to utilize its India factory for producing hand sanitizers in fight against COVID-19

In an effort to help combat the shortage of hand sanitizers during Covid-19, India’s leading and one of the most trusted skincare brands, NIVEA India in collaboration with its key partners has announced the production and donation of hand sanitizers across the country.

The company’s plant at Sanand in Gujarat which originally manufactures skincare products for the India market has begun production of alcohol-based hand sanitizers that will be distributed free of cost to the public hospitals and healthcare institutions in Ahmedabad and Vadodara as well as to its distribution partners across the country.

The world is facing an unprecedented crisis that has impacted every level of society. In stepping up to battle this outbreak, hand sanitizers have become one of the most critical products making it difficult to find them on shelves. Taking action against the shortage of hand sanitizers, NIVEA India, in collaboration with its key partners in a collective effort will be shifting part of its production towards the making of sanitizers at its Gujarat plant.

The products will be delivered free of cost to three public hospitals that are leading the COVID efforts in the city. Separately, bottles of Hand Sanitizer will be distributed free of cost PAN India across the company’s supply chain network to those in need of the product.

In a joint statement, Omar Navarro, Vice President of Supply Chain for the Region and Neil George, Managing Director-NIVEA India said, “Firstly, we are very proud to support our healthcare workers who are on the frontline against Covid-19 risking their lives to protect us all. Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary solutions and we are happy to do our part to help in this time of need. We have been in constant touch with the local authorities and our key partners, having worked very hard over the past few weeks to make the switch at our plant and formulate the liquid hand sanitizers. We would like to thank our employees and our network of partners who have worked relentlessly to make this possible in record time. In these difficult circumstances, it is crucial for all industries to come together, step up and support the fight against Covid-19.”

“We would like to also thank the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) and the State Prohibition Department, Ahmedabad who gave us super quick clearances and the necessary product licenses to begin production. This project was made possible in a record time only through the support and cooperation of our associates including Gujarat Print Pack Limited who provided the required packaging labels for the sanitizer bottles completely free of cost and Hyderabad based partner Aptar Beauty and Home India Pvt. Ltd., who also contributed to this cause by providing pump assembly free of cost,” they added.