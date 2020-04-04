EsselWorld suggests self care and self entertaining options for consumers

India’s first amusement park, EsselWorld has entertained more than 40 million visitors for the past three decades. However, since the COVID-19 outbreak happened in India, EsselWorld has shut its operations until April 15, 2020 keeping in mind the health and safety of its staff and guests. Since then, the entertainment destination has been giving their tips and safety measures against Coronavirus on all their Social Media Pages and platforms of all their properties including Water Kingdom, EsselWorld Bird Park and Tic Tac Tot.

Moreover, to curb the boredom at home, EsselWorld also posted a series of posts that one could do and follow during the ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, 2020. Being one of the family entertainment destinations in India, the social media page had posts such as ‘catching up with friends and family over calls’, ‘learning Yoga at home’, ‘taking up your favourite hobby at home’ and also suggested on spending quality time with family and with oneself.

“We at EsselWorld have received immense love from all our guests and staff for the past 30 years and hence, today they all are a part of the Essel Family. For the past one month, we have been taking safety precautions against COVID-19 at our Park. Even, post shutting our operations, we continue to spread the word of well-being to our followers on our official social media pages as well as through various online platforms of personal and professional pages of all our employees too. We being a family entertainment destination may have stopped operating temporarily, but we would always ensure of taking care and entertaining our patrons even if it means communicating the same through our social media,” said Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Head, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt. Ltd.