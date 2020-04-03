ShopClues introduces contactless delivery of essentials

Doing its bit to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus through people-to-people contact, e-commerce firm ShopClues has canceled its cash-on-delivery mode of payment for all essential items, urging customers to pay online for their purchases.

On its part, ShopClues has stepped up its level of hygiene and sanitation at the warehouses where the goods are processed and packaged before being delivered. ShopClues is providing OTP-based, real time deliveries with the delivery agent dropping off the package at the doorstep of the customer with no contact. The team is communicating with the customer and checking if customer wants to reschedule or change the delivery address as per his convenience.

“The safety of our employees and customers is of utmost priority for us. To curb the spread of this virus we have to fight it. We are delivering our products to our customers while adhering to all Government guidelines. We are using thermal scanners to monitor our staff’s temperatures and have provided them with essential safety items like masks, gloves and sanitisers. We also have soap dispensers with sufficient number of basins across our offices and warehouses,” said Vikrant Pathak, Senior Director – Logistics, ShopClues.

Currently, the website is selling only essential items such as hand sanitizers, gloves, face masks, soap, home cleaners and staple food.