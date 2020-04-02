Social responsibility will drive consumer engagement, says GlobalData

Some 36 percent of consumers globally claim that they find living a less complicated lifestyle very important, according to leading data and analytics company GlobalData’s 2019 Q3 consumer survey.

Ramsey Baghdadi, Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Our forecasts are for more consumers to find this aspect of lifestyle more important because grocery shopping has become more complicated and stressful since the COVID-19 outbreak.”

In response to ease consumer choice and to ease the complication of brand loyalty, government bodies are starting to introduce policies for supermarkets to work as a collective for the duration of the virus outbreak.

The UK Government has requested supermarkets to exchange information on pricing and temporarily hold off their competition in order to keep on top of staff availability and inventory in consideration of serving the public.

Baghdadi concludes: “This collective act of social responsibility plays a critical role at the time of crisis such as COVID-19. Putting people’s interests first instead of focusing on competition is needed to align with consumer demands for a less complicated lifestyle.

“Looking forward, a social responsibility strategy would serve brands well in the long term, as consumers would more likely engage and be loyal to the brands that go the extra mile to combat a global crisis.”