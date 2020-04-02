Flipkart ropes in Bharath Ram as Vice President

Flipkart has appointed Bharath Ram as Vice President to lead product and engineering for the online retailer’s user acquisition and retention group.

He will report to Flipkart’s Chief Product and Technology Officer Jeyandran Venugopal. He will be responsible for creating new shopping experiences for the company’s next 100 million customers.

Before joining Flipkart, he was with Instagram for about five years where he worked on ads. Prior to that, he was with Amazon Prime Video, contributing to home page personalization.

He completed his engineering degree in Chennai. He also has a business degree from the University of Michigan.