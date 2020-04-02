More Retail appoints Vinod Nambiar as MD

Samara Capital-Amazon owned food and grocery retail chain More Retail appointed Vinod Nambiar as Managing Director.

Prior to joining More Retail, Nambiar held leadership assignments at Hindustan Unilever India and Colgate Palmolive. In his previous stints he worked across geographies spanning India, Romania, Italy, Greater China and the broader Asia Pacific region. His last role was that of chairman of Colgate-Palmolive India.

He takes over the responsibility from Sumeet Narang who is the Founder and Managing Director at Samara Capital. Narang till now was the Chairman and MD at More Retail and will now continue as the Chairman.

“We believe that Nambiar brings a unique combination of inspiring leadership and first principles based problem solving approach with passionate customer obsession. His strategic clarity coupled with a strong execution bias will drive exceptional results in the years to come. Samara believes his addition to More Retail leadership team will accelerate its journey towards becoming a truly customer obsessive firm with outstanding leadership at all levels,” said Narang.

More Retail operates around 645 retail stores across various states in the country. Samara Capital and Amazon had bought the retail chain from Aditya Birla Group in late 2018.