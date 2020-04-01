VLCC starts manufacturing hand sanitizers to support mitigation of COVID-19 crisis

VLCC Personal Care Ltd. announced the commencement of production of hand sanitizers at its GMP certified manufacturing facility in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) – one of its two such plants in India – to support mitigation of the severe health crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and to meet the sudden spike in demand for hygiene products.

Announcing this, Jayant Khosla, Managing Director & Group Head, VLCC, said “We have decided to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizers as our humble contribution to the collective national effort of tackling the COVID-19 crisis and have accordingly diverted a part of our manufacturig capacity to produce them. The pricing of the product will be in keeping with the latest statutory regulations for all pack sizes.”

The company is ensuring that these products, in 50 ml and 500 ml pack sizes, with retail price of Rs 25 and Rs 250, respectively, reach pharmacies and general stores throughout India immediately, to cater to the surge in demand. VLCC hand sanitizers are now also available at all VLCC Wellness centers, on its on-line platform, www.vlccpersonalcare.com, as well as on e-shopping websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Nykaa.

The advanced formula of the VLCC hand sanitizer contains a combination of spirit and Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) which is proven to kill 99.9 percent germs and bacteria. Further, to protect the skin and prevent it from drying, it is infused with tea tree oil, rosemary oil and aloe vera extract. The product is in gel form and can be applied on the palms and then rubbed gently to layer the protection on all parts of the hands up to the wrists.