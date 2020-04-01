Paytm Mall waives off penalties on merchants for order cancellations and delays in processing

Paytm Mall (owned by Paytm Ecommerce Private Limited), which is redefining the e-commerce space in India with its unique O2O (Offline to Online) model, announced that it has waived off order delay and cancellation penalities on merchants due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic until April 22, 2020.

Service level agreement (SLA) is a commitment to follow the best practices and the metrics by which service is measured. It charts out penalties if the service levels are not achieved. As the Coronavirus spreads across India, forcing the government to take tough calls and restricting the movement of goods and people, Paytm Mall has decided to help its merchant partners who are facing issues with stocking up on inventory and fulfillment of orders by waiving off SLA.

The company said that there were over 100,000 orders placed by the customers which were yet to be processed by sellers, due to the restrictions announced by the government. It is in constant touch with merchant partners and providing them all possible assistance.

Srinivas Mothey, Senior Vice President, Paytm Mall said, “These are unprecedented circumstances and Paytm Mall’s merchant support and communication teams are working hard to ensure all seller queries are resolved timely and updated information regarding order processing and fulfillment are shared with them regularly.”