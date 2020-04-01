Swiggy sets up COVID-19 relief fund for its delivery partners

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said it has set up a relief fund called ‘Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund which will be used towards the safety and welfare of delivery partners and their families.

The corpus for the fund will be created by Swiggy with primary contributions from the founders, senior leaders, employees and investors, as well as donations from customers.

Swiggy aims to raise Rs 10 crore for this fund and has already raised over 4 crore through initial contributions from Swiggy founders and employees.

To begin with, Sriharsha Majety, CEO at Swiggy, has committed 50 per cent of his annual salary towards this fund.

“To assist our delivery heroes during these testing times, we have initiated this special fund which will be supported by Swiggy and our investors,” Majety said in a statement.

According to the company, through the fund, delivery partners are now covered with ‘Income-Protection Insurance’ where up to 14 days of income is insured if tested positive with COVID-19.

The fund will also be used to provide sustenance support through food and grocery care packages to the partners and their families who are facing hardships.

Additionally, parents and family members of the Delivery Partner currently not covered by existing medical insurance will also be covered by the fund towards medical or hospitalisation expenses related to COVID-19.