McDonald’s India partners with Smiley Souls Foundation to deliver safe and hygienic food to the needy

While most of people are quarantined in the safety of their homes, there are people who are struggling every day to make ends meet – daily wage earners who have taken the worst hit from this global pandemic. McDonald’s India (West and South), in association with Smiley Souls Foundation, set out to help these daily wage earners across Mumbai by offering them and their families safe and hygienic food.

The company distributed more than 200 meals across three slums in Mumbai. While doing so, they ensured that social distancing and proper sanitization practices were followed strictly.

In the coming days, the brand is looking to scale this initiative across cities such as Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India are operated by Westlife Development Ltd. (WDL), through its wholly owned subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL).