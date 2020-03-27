ShopClues forays into essentials segment

In the wake of the 21-day lockdown to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic, ShopClues, India’s leading e-commerce platform with a vast rural and semi-urban reach, has said that its online portal will now be enabled to make available food, medicines and medical equipment to its customers located across the country.

ShopClues will, with immediate effect, use its e-commerce platform to make available essentials such as sanitizers, masks, packaged foods, groceries medicines and personal hygiene products.

“In this time of need, we want to use our platform that has a vast reach across Tier II/III/IV cities of India to be able to buy these essential items from our portal. Further to the Prime minister’s assurance that essentials will continue to be available during these difficult times, we want people to stop panicking and have access to these items. Please stay indoors. Stay safe and let us reach you,” said Sanjay Sethi, CEO, ShopClues.

With the supply chain being thrown off track as a result of the lockdown and a shut down of transport system and bazaars, there was panic buying and hoarding among people with regard to their daily, essential needs.