In a relief to retailers, Gujarat CM extends last date to pay electricity bill

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said that the last date to pay the electricity bills for the months of March and April has been extended till May 15.

“The last date to pay the electricity bills for the months of March and April has been extended till May 15. No fixed electricity charge to be levied on industrialists and retailers. They will be charged only for their actual electricity usage,” Rupani was quoted by ANI as saying.

The announcement has come amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown which has been imposed to fight the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.