ITC sets up Rs 150 cr Covid Contingency Fund

FMCG major, ITC has set up a Rs 150 crore Covid Contingency Fund for vulnerable sections of society who have been affected by the pandemic.

In a statement, ITC said this fund will be utilised primarily to provide relief to the vulnerable and most needy sections of society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic and have faced significant disruption in their livelihoods.

In addition, the fund will collaborate with District Authorities to provide assistance to the district health and rural healthcare eco-system that reaches out to the weakest sections of society.

Further, it is also envisaged that the resources under this fund will be channelised towards the protection and well-being of the ground forces who are doing commendable work to reach medicines, groceries, other essential goods, sourcing of agri-commodities and so on for people across the country during the lockdown, by providing protective personal gear and hygiene products to such frontline warriors.

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented situation as the world and India grapples with the threat of COVID 19. As corporate citizens, we in industry must lend our meaningful support to contain this pandemic,” ITC said.

Such challenging circumstances indeed call for extraordinary measures. In line with ITC’s credo of ‘Nation First – Sab Saath Badhein’, that focuses on inclusive and sustainable progress, particularly of vulnerable sections many of whom reside in rural India, ITC has geared its value-chain to lend support to the Government in its efforts to fight this threat to the people of India, the company said.

Over the past few weeks several initiatives have been implemented in response to the crisis.

In these trying times, it is critical to ensure adequate availability of essential food and hygiene products in the country. ITC is working with state authorities and local administration to ensure that manufacturing and distribution activities continue uninterrupted with bare minimum people.

“While we practice restraint and social isolation as a group, we will continue to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, workforce and value chain partners. ITC is committed to support the Government’s efforts and play its part in fighting this pandemic with compassion and resilience”, the company said.