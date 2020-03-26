Paytm Mall prioritizes essential products during COVID-19 pandemic

Paytm Mall (owned by Paytm E-commerce Private Limited), which has been redefining the e-commerce space in India with its unique O2O (offline to online) model, announced that it is going to prioritize on fulfilling the most urgent needs of its customers during this countrywide lockdown.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across India, forcing the government to take tough calls and restricting the movement of goods and people, Paytm Mall has decided to help users buy essential products including household staples, healthcare, hygiene, personal safety products on its platform. The company is working closely with government officials and logistics partners to ensure ease of deliveries and quick service.

The company would temporarily not take any new orders for products that fall in the non-essential categories including fashion, mobile, and accessories, white goods and electronics among others. Paytm Mall at this crucial juncture wants to ensure that its millions of users have all basic essentials needed for sustenance during this ongoing lockdown and pandemic.

Paytm Mall is proactively talking to a number of new suppliers in the country who can immediately provide hand sanitizers, preventive ayurvedic medicines as well as other products that help in combatting the spread of Coronavirus. The company is working on war-footing to ensure that such items immediately reach people across the country.

It is also constantly reaching out to smaller sellers to understand the challenges they are facing in stocking inventory as well as the delivery of goods.

Srinivas Mothey, Senior Vice President, Paytm Mall said, “We are temporarily prioritizing our resources to serve products that are extremely critical for our customers including staples, packaged food, health, and hygiene products. These are extremely difficult times for the country and we want to ensure no one has to run pillar to post to look for essential items. This is our topmost and only priority till the time India is safe from this pandemic.”

Paytm Mall is also speaking to all logistics partners in the country and tying up with them for the storage and delivery of essential goods. It will assist all small merchants on its platform to deliver essential goods.