Viraj Bahl, Founder & Managing Director, Veeba Food Services Private Limited

Viraj Bahl is the Founder & Managing Director of Veeba Food Services Private Limited. Under the “Veeba” & “V-Nourish” brand, the company is one of the fastest growing FMCG companies in the country, Veeba has re-writen the rules of industry with extreme focus on Research & Development.

In a very short span of time under the leadership of Viraj Bahl – Veeba Food Service has grown exponentially.

After completing his Industrial Engineering from Singapore, Viraj started his career at his family’s food business. From which they later made a complete exit by selling their shares to a German Food company. In 2013 he founded Veeba Food Services Pvt. Ltd.