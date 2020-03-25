Home Big Grid E-grocer bigbasket buys milk delivery app DailyNinja

E-grocer bigbasket buys milk delivery app DailyNinja

By  
-
SHARE

E-grocer bought online milk delivery app , an official said on Tuesday.

E-grocer bigbasket buys milk delivery app DailyNinja

“We are pleased to be a part of bigbasket, this is a great outcome for all of our team members, shareholders and us founders,” said , Chief Executive and Co-founder, DailyNinja in a statement.

, chief executive, Bigbasket said the acquisition will enable the company to expand its offerings as DailyNinja has a large network of milkman partners.

The milk delivery startup caters to more than one lakh customers daily.

The acquisition is also expected to help DailyNinja grow its business piggybacking on bigbasket’s supply chain capabilities.

The online supermarket, bigbasket, bought the app for an unspecified amount.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR