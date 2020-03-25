E-grocer bigbasket buys milk delivery app DailyNinja

E-grocer bigbasket bought online milk delivery app DailyNinja, an official said on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to be a part of bigbasket, this is a great outcome for all of our team members, shareholders and us founders,” said Sagar Yarnalkar, Chief Executive and Co-founder, DailyNinja in a statement.

Hari Menon, chief executive, Bigbasket said the acquisition will enable the company to expand its offerings as DailyNinja has a large network of milkman partners.

The milk delivery startup caters to more than one lakh customers daily.

The acquisition is also expected to help DailyNinja grow its business piggybacking on bigbasket’s supply chain capabilities.

The online supermarket, bigbasket, bought the app for an unspecified amount.